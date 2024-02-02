Keybank National Association OH Reduces Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,589 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 0.07% of Ameriprise Financial worth $24,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BOKF NA lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.7% during the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 12,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 24,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 553,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $183,843,000 after purchasing an additional 236,944 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new stake in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,248,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total value of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 9,689 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.22, for a total value of $3,780,841.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,731,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at $57,477,703.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,192 shares of company stock worth $11,801,151 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and raised their price target for the company from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE AMP opened at $385.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $373.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.53. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $275.09 and a twelve month high of $402.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

