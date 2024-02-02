Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,243 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,101 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,243 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $26,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $235.35.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC stock opened at $255.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.30. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $183.09 and a 1 year high of $255.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $230.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.43.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 15.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

