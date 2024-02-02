Keybank National Association OH Sells 1,573 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 49,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Linde were worth $18,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank GFN increased its position in shares of Linde by 0.8% during the second quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 3,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Linde by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Linde by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Linde by 3.4% during the second quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LIN. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC raised their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.86.

LIN stock opened at $408.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $198.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $318.88 and a 52-week high of $434.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $408.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $392.11.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

