KeyCorp Raises AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Price Target to $254.00

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $240.00 to $254.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APPF. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, January 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $215.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of AppFolio from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $228.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of AppFolio from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $237.40.

AppFolio Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NASDAQ:APPF opened at $226.68 on Tuesday. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $231.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7,558.52 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $183.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.01.

In other AppFolio news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William Shane Trigg sold 7,430 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.10, for a total value of $1,486,743.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,130,261.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 4,590 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.40, for a total transaction of $924,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,317,618.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AppFolio

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APPF. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its position in AppFolio by 70.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 138 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in AppFolio by 2,922.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the 4th quarter valued at $85,000. Institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

About AppFolio

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

