Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.14.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.
Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 2.0 %
KMB stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41.
Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.
Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.
Kimberly-Clark Company Profile
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kimberly-Clark
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Nextracker: The sun is rising for this solar stock
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- BP stock looks bullish on high dividend yield, new CEO
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- 3 high-quality dividend growers to buy on the dip
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.