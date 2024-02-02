Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 15.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,822 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the third quarter worth $26,000. Barrett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,333.3% during the second quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 2.0 %

KMB stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $116.32 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $123.88. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

