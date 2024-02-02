Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KMB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 123,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,430,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,394,000 after buying an additional 4,426,568 shares during the period. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $441,478,000. Imprint Wealth LLC increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 13,781.2% during the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 2,763,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,704 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark T. Smucker purchased 827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,050.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $130.14.

View Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB stock opened at $123.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $147.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 260.47% and a net margin of 8.63%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.77%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.