Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Kimco Realty from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.18.

NYSE KIM opened at $20.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.49. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.70 and its 200 day moving average is $19.33.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.42% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

