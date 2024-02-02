Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Shares Acquired by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,356 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMI. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 102,208.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,070,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $742,555,000 after acquiring an additional 41,030,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,352.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,803,132 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $665,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,269,435 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter valued at about $256,613,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1,217.2% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,094,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $173,820,000 after acquiring an additional 9,327,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,407,000. 62.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kinder Morgan Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KMI traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,441,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,322,150. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.89 and a 1 year high of $18.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Dax Sanders sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total transaction of $881,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 309,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,886.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,500 shares of company stock worth $1,543,000. 12.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

