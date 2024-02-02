Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 104,598 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) by 862.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,598 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Lincoln National worth $2,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Lincoln National by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,034,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,253,000 after purchasing an additional 222,904 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 249.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,420,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155,232 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,333,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,134,000 after acquiring an additional 351,565 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,404,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,586,000 after acquiring an additional 103,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

LNC opened at $26.54 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a twelve month low of $18.50 and a twelve month high of $36.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $25.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 1.81.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($1.53). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 3.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lincoln National from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

About Lincoln National

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

