Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,178 Shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 72,645 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,178 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF were worth $3,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,528,000 after acquiring an additional 26,489 shares during the period. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tolleson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,600,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,298,000 after acquiring an additional 353,427 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 1,474,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,511,000 after acquiring an additional 305,252 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,313,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,511,000 after acquiring an additional 86,602 shares during the period. Finally, Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 121.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 1,234,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,484,000 after acquiring an additional 677,624 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of LRGF opened at $49.75 on Friday. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $38.73 and a 1 year high of $49.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 0.98.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (LRGF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

