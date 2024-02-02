Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Acquires 6,202 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 109,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $3,150,472,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,073,547,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pfizer by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,828,849 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,097,341,000 after acquiring an additional 6,972,650 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 436.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,206,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $300,736,000 after purchasing an additional 6,676,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $27.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.51 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.76 and a 52-week high of $44.46. The company has a market capitalization of $154.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.62.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 26th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 466.67%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Pfizer from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

Pfizer Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

