Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 944.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,796 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,954 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Davis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 873.2% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,882,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689,428 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 926.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 1,211,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 1,177.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,016,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,653,000 after purchasing an additional 936,918 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,370,000 after purchasing an additional 882,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 717.1% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 518,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,594,000 after purchasing an additional 455,367 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT opened at $33.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $213.47 and a twelve month high of $286.56.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.