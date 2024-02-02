Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,583 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 1,013,360 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 50,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $10,628,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Williams Companies by 539.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 47,409 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,597,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 189.9% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WMB opened at $34.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $37.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.75.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 24.52% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. This is a positive change from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.27%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

