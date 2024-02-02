Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,354 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $2,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $51.49 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.64. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12-month low of $41.15 and a 12-month high of $52.08. The company has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.3417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.96%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

