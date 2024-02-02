Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,114 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 245,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,349,000 after purchasing an additional 82,153 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 30,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VONG opened at $81.14 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $56.98 and a 52-week high of $82.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.18. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th were paid a $0.1653 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 19th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

