Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.31 Million in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 33,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 139.3% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 25.8% during the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of WH stock opened at $79.20 on Friday. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.69 and a 1-year high of $81.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.84.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 40.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WH shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. HSBC started coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

