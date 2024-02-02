Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Invests $2.39 Million in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 50,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,393,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Korn Ferry at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 181.8% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 22.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,132 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Korn Ferry by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 92.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KFY shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $59.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 1.47. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.45 and a 12-month high of $60.22.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 6th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $712.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.29 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. This is a boost from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.01%.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

