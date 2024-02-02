Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,298 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,298 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,052,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,069,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $979,000. AWM Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. AWM Capital LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $451,000. Finally, Bank of Marin raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 10,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $108.03 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.44.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

