Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,746 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,135 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,746 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of APA by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,525,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,681 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of APA by 9.9% in the second quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,784,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,934 shares during the last quarter. Harris Associates L P raised its stake in shares of APA by 22.7% in the second quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 13,374,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,005,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,829 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of APA by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,458,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,144,000 after acquiring an additional 153,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of APA by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,655,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,097,000 after acquiring an additional 229,516 shares during the last quarter. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APA stock opened at $30.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 3.31. APA Co. has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $46.15.

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. APA had a net margin of 17.62% and a return on equity of 92.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on APA shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of APA from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of APA in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of APA from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of APA from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of APA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, APA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.28.

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

