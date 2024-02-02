Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Sells 42,354 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Free Report) by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,354 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC owned 0.15% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.4% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 10,262.5% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares in the last quarter.

MDYG opened at $76.60 on Friday. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 52-week low of $64.17 and a 52-week high of $76.78. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.74.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

