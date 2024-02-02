Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Director Purchases C$106,522.00 in Stock

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) Director David Loren Neuhauser bought 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,522.00.
David Loren Neuhauser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, January 12th, David Loren Neuhauser bought 2,000 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,420.00.
- On Tuesday, December 12th, David Loren Neuhauser bought 600 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,054.00.
- On Wednesday, November 29th, David Loren Neuhauser bought 800 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,664.00.
- On Monday, November 20th, David Loren Neuhauser bought 1,300 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,618.00.
Kolibri Global Energy Stock Down 0.2 %
KEI stock opened at C$4.29 on Friday. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.52. The stock has a market cap of C$152.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.19.
About Kolibri Global Energy
Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.
