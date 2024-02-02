Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI) Director Purchases C$106,522.00 in Stock

Kolibri Global Energy Inc. (TSE:KEI – Get Free Report) Director David Loren Neuhauser bought 24,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.42 per share, for a total transaction of C$106,522.00.

David Loren Neuhauser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kolibri Global Energy alerts:

On Friday, January 12th, David Loren Neuhauser bought 2,000 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.71 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,420.00.

On Tuesday, December 12th, David Loren Neuhauser bought 600 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,054.00.

On Wednesday, November 29th, David Loren Neuhauser bought 800 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.83 per share, for a total transaction of C$4,664.00.

On Monday, November 20th, David Loren Neuhauser bought 1,300 shares of Kolibri Global Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,618.00.

Kolibri Global Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

KEI stock opened at C$4.29 on Friday. Kolibri Global Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$4.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$7.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$4.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.52. The stock has a market cap of C$152.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 2.19.

About Kolibri Global Energy

Kolibri Global Energy ( TSE:KEI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.03. Kolibri Global Energy had a net margin of 36.84% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of C$17.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$18.76 million. Equities analysts forecast that Kolibri Global Energy Inc. will post 1.888412 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Free Report)

Kolibri Global Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil, gas clean and sustainable energy in the United States. It produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as BNK Petroleum Inc and changed its name to Kolibri Global Energy Inc in November 2020.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kolibri Global Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kolibri Global Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.