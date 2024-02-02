KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA) Shares Sold by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. decreased its position in shares of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KCCA – Free Report) by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,225 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned about 0.21% of KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KCCA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF by 1,023.1% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 169,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 154,002 shares during the period. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $278,000.

KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.37. 48,667 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,946. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.29. KraneShares California Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The firm has a market cap of $288.60 million, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.18.

The KraneShares California Carbon Allowance ETF (KCCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IHS Markit Carbon CCA index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted CCA carbon credit futures index. KCCA was launched on Oct 5, 2021 and is managed by KraneShares.

