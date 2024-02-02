L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Shares Purchased by Savant Capital LLC

Savant Capital LLC raised its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 22.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,133 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,413,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 70.4% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,857,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,721,000 after buying an additional 767,621 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,225,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,638,000 after acquiring an additional 569,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 284.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,491,000 after acquiring an additional 567,200 shares during the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $209.48 on Friday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $160.25 and a one year high of $219.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.01.

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.28 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $900,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,164,770. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. UBS Group raised their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $222.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.29.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

