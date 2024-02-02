Ladder Capital (LADR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter.

LADR stock opened at $11.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.94. Ladder Capital has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $12.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 66.82 and a quick ratio of 66.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.31%. Ladder Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.70%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LADR. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Ladder Capital in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Ladder Capital by 55.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ladder Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 60.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

