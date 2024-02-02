Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,085,967 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $616,286,000 after purchasing an additional 31,476 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Landstar System by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,273,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $586,805,000 after acquiring an additional 25,366 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Landstar System by 756.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,045,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $496,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,326 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 2.6% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,549,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $298,352,000 after purchasing an additional 38,868 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Landstar System by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,179,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,952,000 after buying an additional 46,997 shares during the last quarter. 99.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LSTR. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Landstar System from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Landstar System from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Monday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $186.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.18.

LSTR stock opened at $191.01 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.13 and a 52 week high of $208.62. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $188.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.96%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

