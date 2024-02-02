Ledyard National Bank Grows Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,992 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,297 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,801 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 27,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,938 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 61.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VZ. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.62.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE VZ opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.47. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $30.14 and a one year high of $43.21. The firm has a market cap of $176.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. The company had revenue of $35.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 20.71% and a net margin of 8.67%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.33%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,772,635.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 23,380 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $888,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,886,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.29, for a total value of $127,888.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,772,635.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

