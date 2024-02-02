Ledyard National Bank Sells 1,492 Shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Ledyard National Bank lessened its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 24.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Ball were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 446.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ball in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Ball in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

Insider Transactions at Ball

In related news, COO Ronald J. Lewis bought 4,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.91 per share, with a total value of $249,980.67. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,356.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on BALL shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Ball from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Ball from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on BALL

Ball Trading Down 2.7 %

BALL opened at $57.81 on Friday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $42.81 and a twelve month high of $61.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $53.47. The stock has a market cap of $18.23 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.87.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. Ball had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

About Ball

(Free Report)

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.