Ledyard National Bank Sells 20,863 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Ledyard National Bank cut its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 72.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,863 shares during the quarter. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DG. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management increased its holdings in Dollar General by 5.4% during the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Dollar General by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Dollar General by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Dollar General by 0.5% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 14,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. HSBC raised shares of Dollar General from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.32.

Dollar General Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $135.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.22. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $233.74.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th were paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 27.16%.

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.