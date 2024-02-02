Ledyard National Bank Sells 83 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Ledyard National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newport Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,612,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,715.0% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 27,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,696,000 after purchasing an additional 26,428 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 23,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,346,000 after acquiring an additional 6,105 shares during the period. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $317.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $301.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.65. The firm has a market cap of $80.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $221.56 and a 52-week high of $318.72.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

