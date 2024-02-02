Leerink Partnrs Comments on Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report released on Monday, January 29th. Leerink Partnrs analyst D. Graybosch expects that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Merck & Co., Inc.’s current full-year earnings is $1.38 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $9.07 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $9.53 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $10.13 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $11.14 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TD Cowen raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.90.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $126.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.61 and its 200 day moving average is $107.68. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $320.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.23, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.35.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 171.11%.

In related news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total transaction of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total value of $213,052.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,862,394.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $26,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. RIA Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 180.2% in the third quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

