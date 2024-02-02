Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Sold by Virtus ETF Advisers LLC

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC decreased its stake in Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 573 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of LEGN. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 197.1% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 26,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 17,596 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Legend Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $432,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Legend Biotech by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,701,000 after buying an additional 639,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter worth $353,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LEGN. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.09 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.41.

Shares of LEGN opened at $56.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Legend Biotech Co. has a 52-week low of $42.90 and a 52-week high of $77.32.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $96.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.25 million. Legend Biotech had a negative net margin of 207.24% and a negative return on equity of 40.03%. Legend Biotech’s revenue was up 250.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

