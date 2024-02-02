Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Receives $140.53 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $140.53.

LEN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Raymond James upped their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays increased their target price on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lennar from $114.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

NYSE:LEN opened at $153.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. Lennar has a 52-week low of $94.11 and a 52-week high of $156.01. The firm has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $144.96 and its 200 day moving average is $127.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lennar will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.53%.

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Mark Sustana sold 37,304 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.38, for a total value of $5,460,559.52. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,736,427.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at $4,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,304 shares of company stock valued at $8,237,860. 9.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennar during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

