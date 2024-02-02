Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.250-0.330 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.5 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.5 billion. Leslie’s also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.25-0.33 EPS.

LESL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Leslie’s from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.00.

Shares of LESL opened at $6.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.41 and a 200-day moving average of $5.95. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $4.39 and a 1 year high of $17.13.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). Leslie’s had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $419.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Leslie’s will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Leslie’s by 23.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,796,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,839,000 after buying an additional 4,670,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,422 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,441,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,435,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,168 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Leslie’s by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,236,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Leslie’s by 79.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,469,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,979,076 shares during the last quarter.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

