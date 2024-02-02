Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) Shares Gap Up to $6.83

Shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.83, but opened at $7.27. Leslie’s shares last traded at $7.41, with a volume of 734,745 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LESL has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Leslie’s from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Leslie’s from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.00.

Get Leslie's alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on LESL

Leslie’s Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 49.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.86.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $432.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.39 million. Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 1.88%. Leslie’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Leslie’s

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Leslie’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 57.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 238,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 86,634 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 59.4% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 40,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 15,200 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 20,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter worth about $636,000.

Leslie’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It also offers various pool and spa maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, cleaning and maintenance equipment, safety, recreational, and fitness related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Leslie's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leslie's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.