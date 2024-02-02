Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) Shares Gap Up to $1.98

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.98, but opened at $2.05. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 905,344 shares trading hands.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.5 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.43. The company has a market cap of $506.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.92 and a quick ratio of 6.91.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $0.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 118.90% and a negative net margin of 29,728.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Lonnel Coats purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.05 per share, for a total transaction of $94,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 914,359 shares in the company, valued at $960,076.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 6.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $38,000.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

