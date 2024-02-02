Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.26.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of LI opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Li Auto has a 52-week low of $20.80 and a 52-week high of $47.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.75 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 6.26%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Li Auto will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LI. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Li Auto by 288.6% in the second quarter. Xiamen Xinweidachuang Investment Partnership Limited Partnership now owns 12,551,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,565,000 after buying an additional 9,321,480 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the fourth quarter worth $127,155,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 161.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,473,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,800 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 100.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,990,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Li Auto in the first quarter worth $42,992,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

