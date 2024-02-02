Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.82

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.82 and last traded at $70.03, with a volume of 66906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.59.
Liberty Broadband Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.32.
Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Liberty Broadband Company Profile
Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.
