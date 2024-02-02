Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $68.82

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $68.82 and last traded at $70.03, with a volume of 66906 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.59.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $78.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.32.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.00 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 67.38%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Liberty Broadband by 28.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,173,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,613,000 after buying an additional 486,458 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Liberty Broadband during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $17,150,000. Savoie Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $17,588,000. Aristeia Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,467,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,455,000 after acquiring an additional 97,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 2,348.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after acquiring an additional 80,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.14% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

