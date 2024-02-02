Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT) Given New $24.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Liberty Energy from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Energy has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $23.75.

NYSE LBRT opened at $20.42 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.49. Liberty Energy has a 52-week low of $11.18 and a 52-week high of $21.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.88.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.03). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 32.28% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Liberty Energy’s revenue was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Liberty Energy will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.86%.

In other Liberty Energy news, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,865. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 140,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,884,473. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider R Sean Elliott sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $410,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,865. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,907 shares of company stock worth $1,612,457 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Liberty Energy by 8,240.8% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

