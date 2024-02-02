Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Downgraded by Scotiabank

Scotiabank cut shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.20.

LAAC opened at $4.31 on Monday. Lithium Americas has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $8.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.43, a current ratio of 12.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $692.53 million, a PE ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.28.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.11. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth $136,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at $126,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter valued at $363,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth $160,000. Institutional investors own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

