London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEGGet Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is £100.44 ($127.69).

A number of research firms have weighed in on LSEG. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a £102 ($129.67) target price on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America upped their target price on London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($127.13) to £105 ($133.49) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £100 ($127.13) to £104 ($132.21) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th.

In related news, insider Martin Brand sold 50,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of £102.23 ($129.96), for a total value of £5,168,339.88 ($6,570,480.40). 11.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

London Stock Exchange Group stock opened at GBX 8,912 ($113.30) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9,110.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 8,580.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.08. The firm has a market cap of £46.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 7,366.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.36. London Stock Exchange Group has a twelve month low of GBX 7,142 ($90.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 9,438 ($119.98).

London Stock Exchange Group plc operates as a financial markets infrastructure and data provider primarily in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-traded products, and foreign exchange markets through the London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, FXall, Matching, and Tradeweb.

