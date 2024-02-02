LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners decreased its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 845,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 1.12% of LPL Financial worth $200,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LPLA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in LPL Financial by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in LPL Financial by 176.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LPL Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

Get LPL Financial alerts:

LPL Financial Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of LPL Financial stock traded up $11.66 on Friday, reaching $252.12. 404,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,943. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $229.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $257.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 11.99%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LPLA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $277.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.91.

View Our Latest Report on LPLA

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LPL Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LPL Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.