LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $240.46, but opened at $250.00. LPL Financial shares last traded at $248.85, with a volume of 226,031 shares trading hands.

The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 60.49%. LPL Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on LPLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $230.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $224.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.91.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LPL Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in LPL Financial by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 1,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.84% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Up 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The company has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $229.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.30.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

