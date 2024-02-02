Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 5.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.68 and last traded at $3.65. Approximately 8,113,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 48,194,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty lowered Lucid Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lucid Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.85.

Lucid Group Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.98.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $137.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.10 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 380.45% and a negative return on equity of 58.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. Research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in Lucid Group by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,907 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

About Lucid Group

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, engages in electric vehicle technologies business. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California. Lucid Group, Inc operates as a subsidiary of Ayar Third Investment Company.

