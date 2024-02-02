Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Luther Burbank Co. (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 15,324 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 24,047 shares.The stock last traded at $9.90 and had previously closed at $10.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on Luther Burbank from $12.75 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Luther Burbank Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of $481.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.32.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Luther Burbank had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $20.60 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Luther Burbank by 271.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,257,000 after acquiring an additional 430,535 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Luther Burbank in the second quarter valued at $1,391,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Luther Burbank by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 154,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 95,339 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in Luther Burbank by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 718,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after buying an additional 82,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Luther Burbank by 102.6% during the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 144,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 73,385 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.96% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Featured Stories

