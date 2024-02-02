M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) Shares Gap Down to $135.11

M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $135.11, but opened at $122.20. M/I Homes shares last traded at $126.90, with a volume of 117,982 shares.

MHO has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered shares of M/I Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 6.30, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.91.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,868,507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,485,000 after purchasing an additional 246,699 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,961,428 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $164,838,000 after purchasing an additional 43,417 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,208,457 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,365,000 after purchasing an additional 13,183 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in M/I Homes by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,070,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,507,000 after purchasing an additional 354,182 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in M/I Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $82,185,000. 94.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It also designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

