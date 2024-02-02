Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Shares Gap Up to $10.06

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.06, but opened at $10.29. Magic Software Enterprises shares last traded at $10.30, with a volume of 7,645 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Magic Software Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Magic Software Enterprises Trading Up 2.9 %

The firm has a market cap of $504.65 million, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The software maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $129.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.30 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 6.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth $29,543,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 12.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,591,000 after acquiring an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 7.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 416,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 14.0% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 323,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,656,000 after acquiring an additional 39,784 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Magic Software Enterprises by 18.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 165,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 25,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 14.25% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

