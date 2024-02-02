ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Acquired by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 376.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,622,221 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $265,581,000 after purchasing an additional 373,473 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 15,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MAN shares. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Monday, January 8th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.00.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

NYSE MAN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.94. 44,817 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,849. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.00 and its 200-day moving average is $75.90. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.35 and a 1 year high of $92.43. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.16.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.57 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is 176.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at ManpowerGroup

In other news, SVP Donald O. Mondano sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total value of $116,736.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,840 shares in the company, valued at $134,246.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.