Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL) Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 241.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in shares of Markel Group by 106.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln Capital LLC now owns 17,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,522,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Markel Group stock opened at $1,393.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,421.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,445.45. Markel Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,186.56 and a fifty-two week high of $1,560.00.

Markel Group ( NYSE:MKL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 93.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel Group news, Director Lawrence A. Cunningham purchased 21 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,320.81 per share, with a total value of $27,737.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $665,688.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MKL. Citigroup began coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Markel Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $1,475.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,475.00.

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

