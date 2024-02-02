Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.13

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st.

Materion has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.2% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Materion has a payout ratio of 7.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Materion to earn $6.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.1%.

Get Materion alerts:

Materion Stock Performance

NYSE:MTRN opened at $120.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.15. Materion has a twelve month low of $84.23 and a twelve month high of $132.50.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.41 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $403.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.58 million. Materion had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.25%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Materion will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Materion by 1.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $945,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Materion by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 8,647 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Materion by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Materion by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MTRN shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Materion from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Materion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

View Our Latest Report on MTRN

About Materion

(Get Free Report)

Materion Corporation, through with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, and Precision Optics segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Materion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.