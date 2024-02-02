Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Position Raised by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 100,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Mattel were worth $2,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Mattel by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 23,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Mattel by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in Mattel by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Mattel by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Mattel by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Roth Capital cut shares of Mattel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Mattel in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mattel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAT opened at $18.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.44, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.96. Mattel, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.36 and a 1-year high of $22.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Mattel, Inc, a children's and family entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Disney Princess and Frozen, and Polly Pocket brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, and Power wheels brands.

